PUMPING IT UP: At a time when there is more reporting on layoffs than hires, the Yoox Net-a-porter Group is showing its muscle and going against stream, hiring 227 employees to beef up its logistics center in Interporto, near Italy’s Bologna. The hires will be effective Sunday and bring the total number of YNAP employees in the Bologna area, which includes its site in Zola Predosa, to more than 1,110. Globally, the group employs 4,200.The new hires were part of a company called Mr. Job, dedicated to the digital production of photos. YNAP and Mr. Job have been working together for years and this operation “will allow to increase the efficiency of the group’s processes,” said YNAP. At the same time, the fashion e-tailer and Mr. Job have renewed their contract until 2020. This pertains to a number of logistic activities involving 205 Mr. Job employees.YNAP, which in the first six months of the year surpassed the billion euro mark in revenues for the first time, continues to invest in new technologies. In June, the group unveiled a state-of-the-art London Technology Hub. This year, capital expenditure is expected to total between 160 and 170 million euros.