PARIS — Zuhair Murad has appointed Alessandro Cremonesi chief executive officer of its ready-to-wear and accessories divisions. The former Jil Sander ceo joined the house in May.

The move marks a concerted rtw push under way by the Lebanese couture house which, according to Cremonesi, has opened a new “organizational structure” in Lugano, Switzerland, with a new design team in place, offices and a logistics center.