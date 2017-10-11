Adidas has agreed to end its lawsuit accusing Juicy Couture of copying its famed three-stripe design.The German athleticwear brand on Tuesday told an Oregon federal court that it’s reached a settlement agreement with Juicy and that its March claims of trademark infringement should be dismissed with prejudice, meaning the allegations cannot be revived at a later date.Details of the settlement were not disclosed and representatives of either brand could not be reached for comment.Since Adidas filed the suit about six months ago, there has been almost no activity in court and Juicy never filed a response to allegations that a style of track pants and a jacket with side panels of three white stripes infringed Adidas’ long-held trademark on the design.[caption id="attachment_11025638" align="alignnone" width="692"] Adidas pants (left) compared to those being sold by Juicy Couture at the time the lawsuit was filed.[/caption]But Tuesday’s settlement is the second in recent years between the brands, as Adidas pointed out in its complaint that the company reached a settlement in 2009 with Juicy over similar allegations.In that case, Juicy acknowledged Adidas’ rights to the stripe trademark and purportedly agreed not to use the design going forward.Given their previous dealings, Adidas sued Juicy for breach of contract as well and trademark infringement and dilution and unfair competition.Adidas is no stranger to vehement defense of its intellectual property and in the past has taken many brands to court over its three-stripe design, including Marc Jacobs and Michael Kors, along with Puma, Ecco and Forever 21, among others, often more than once.It’s also currently embroiled in litigation with Forever 21 over the fast-fashion chain’s striped designs on several items of athleticwear, leading Forever 21 to characterize Adidas as a trademark “bully” in a case that was quickly dismissed.But Adidas isn’t only interested in protecting its stripes. The brand launched an infringement suit against Asics earlier this year over its allegedly patented fitness tracking technology and is fighting against Skechers' decision to sell an admittedly “Skecherized” version of its popular Stan Smith sneaker.For More, See:Richemont Sues Over Chloé, Cartier Knockoffs on Ebay, AlibabaDNA Says Models Aren’t ‘Indentured Servants’ in Row Over Adwoa AboahEx-Gucci Employee Launches $10M Sexual Harassment Suit