Adidas is again going after Forever 21 in court for allegedly using its well-known three-stripe design.

In a complaint recently unsealed by a federal court in Oregon, but redacted to remove some details, Adidas accused Forever 21 of using a three-stripe design on a range of apparel, athleticwear and shoes that is “confusingly similar” to the well-known and long-trademarked three-stripe design of Adidas.