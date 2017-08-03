PARIS – Alibaba Group and Kering have buried the hatchet in their long-standing legal battle over counterfeits, opting instead to join forces to stamp out the sale of fake goods on the Chinese web giant’s e-commerce platforms, the two companies said on Thursday.

Kering has agreed to dismiss the lawsuit filed against Alibaba and Alipay, an Ant Financial subsidiary, in the U.S. district court in New York in 2014, in a case closely watched for indications of how brand owners can defend themselves in the world of far-flung Internet marketplaces.

It has come to an agreement with Alibaba to “cooperate in their efforts to protect intellectual property and take joint enforcement actions online and offline against infringers in order to provide the best consumer experience and a trusted environment,” the two companies said in a joint statement.

They have set up a joint task force with the aim of exchanging information and working with law enforcement bodies to take action against “infringers of Kering’s brands identified with Alibaba’s advanced technology capabilities,” they added.

The counterfeits issue has been a thorn in the side of Jack Ma, executive chairman and the driving force behind Alibaba, which went global with a record-setting $25 billion initial public offering in 2014.

Alibaba said earlier this year it was forming a 20-member alliance of companies to fight the sale of fake products. The e-commerce giant said Louis Vuitton, Samsung, Swarovski, Mars and Huawei were members of the new group, dubbed the “Alibaba Big Data Anticounterfeiting Alliance.”

In an unprecedented move, it also filed a lawsuit against two merchants for allegedly selling fake Swarovski watches on its Taobao platform.

Last December, the Office of the United States Trade Representative relisted Taobao on its “Notorious Markets” list for 2016, four years after removing it.

