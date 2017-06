PARIS — A Brussels court has confirmed the end of its inquiry into Bernard Arnault for “potentially falsely claiming Belgian residence” after the luxury titan agreed to pay an undisclosed “transaction” to end proceedings, without admitting guilt in the case, which has been ongoing since 2012.

The royal prosecutor’s department opened a probe in 2012 after Arnault, chairman and chief executive officer of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, applied for Belgian citizenship.