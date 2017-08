Chanel and Adidas may not have much in common at first glance, but when it comes to protecting their brands, they’re on similar ground.

Both are back in court this week fighting against a string of online operations selling products with various imitations of their well-known — and well-trademarked — names and logos: interlocking “Cs" for Chanel and three stripe designs for Adidas, as well as protected designs used for its affiliate Reebok.