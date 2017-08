Gucci isn’t taking a laissez faire approach to Forever 21’s assault on its trademarked stripe designs.

The Kering-owned Italian design house on Tuesday gave Forever 21 a verbal lashing in California federal court more than a month after the fast-fashion chain urged a judge to not only declare it was not infringing on Gucci’s many trademarks with apparel and accessories making use of blue and red, as well as green and red, grosgrain stripes (which Gucci refers to as “webbing”), but to invalidate those trademarks altogether.