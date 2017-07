J.C. Penney is set to dole out $97.5 million to a class of investors who sued over claims that the retailer lied about the state of its finances.

A federal judge in Texas on Monday gave preliminary approval to the settlement, which will put an end to allegations by a class of J.C. Penney investors who bought shares in mid-2013 that the retailer misled them about its state of affairs, leading to inflated share prices.