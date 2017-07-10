Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s brand is fighting allegations that certain T-shirts featuring Tupac Shakur are violating a photographer’s legal copyrights.

Michael Miller on Friday filed a biting infringement lawsuit in California federal court accusing the sisters and their growing brand, Kendall + Kylie, of using his copyrighted photographs of the late rapper for unauthorized T-shirts that have the addition of bright yellow “K”s and an Instagram photo of Kylie. But the brand has a different story.