An Instagram apology didn’t spare Kendall and Kylie Jenner from being sued for making T-shirts featuring photographs of rapper Tupac Shakur overlaid with their own photos and initials.

Michael Miller is claiming in California federal court that it's his copyrighted photographs of the late rapper that were used by the celebrity sisters in making a short-lived line of T-shirts for their growing Kendall + Kylie brand that quickly sparked a social media backlash.