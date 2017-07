Kering is prepared to fight Selima Optique every step of the way in a lawsuit accusing the luxury operator of labeling certain eyewear as “Made in Italy” when the pieces may hail from China.

In a recent letter to New York District Judge Valerie Caproni, Kering again refuted June claims by eyewear boutique Selima Optique Inc. that it’s possibly labeling eyewear made in China as “Made in Italy,” and said it’s preparing to push for a dismissal of the entire case before discovery can even begin.