Kering is facing allegations that various sunglasses it labels and advertises as “Made in Italy” are fully or partly “Made in China.”

Selima Optique Inc., a luxury sunglass and eyewear boutique with several stores in New York City and France, last week hit Kering, its subsidiary Kering Eyewear and its executives Antonio Bortuzzo and Ken Liming, with a proposed class action lawsuit in New York federal court alleging sunglasses manufactured by the company are falsely advertised as “Made in Italy.”