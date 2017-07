Louis Vuitton wants to take its claims of trademark infringement against My Other Bag all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, but convincing the justices that a caricature of an iconic bag is a matter of national importance isn't a sure thing.

The French luxury house formally petitioned the high court late last week, asking the nine active justices to train their precedent-setting eyes on a December ruling by the Second Circuit, which rejected Louis Vuitton’s claim that a screen-printed image of its monogram tote showing up on a canvas bag went beyond parody and diluted its trademarked images and designs.