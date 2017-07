Nordstrom has again beat back allegations that advertised discounts at Nordstrom Rack are deceptive enough to economically harm shoppers.

In a unanimous decision, a panel of judges with the First Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday rejected allegations by Judith Shaulis that pricing at Nordstrom Rack is deceptive to shoppers and worthy of damages because the original or “compare at” prices on tags are not legitimate by affirming a lower court’s dismissal of the case.