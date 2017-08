Off-White is being forced to give up a push for clarity around its use of a striped logo design that is also associated with Paige Denim.

New York District Judge Jed S. Rakoff last week dismissed Off-White’s demand for a court declaration that it is not infringing on any of Paige’s trademarked stripe stitching designs, noting it was based on a “hypothetical scenario” and as such, presented no real controversy in need of court intervention.