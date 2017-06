Off-White isn’t willing to back off its trademark fight with Paige, even with what it characterized as the denim brand’s “just kidding” argument for dismissal.

Paige Denim last week told New York federal judge Jed Rakoff to nix Off-White’s move for a declaration that its now signature horizontal stripe motif does not infringe on Paige’s trademarked striped stitch design, claiming it’s never “even suggested” infringement, but Off-White is refusing to take things lightly.