Paige is shifting gears in a burgeoning legal fight with Off-White over a trademarked stripe design.

About a week after a New York federal judge set the dispute on track for trial later this year, Paige LLC asked the court to dismiss Off-White’s April complaint looking for a declaration that its now signature horizontal stripe motif does not infringe on a trademarked striped stitching Paige uses on certain seams of its denim designs.