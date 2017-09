Thom Browne’s use of penguins on some new accessories and casual apparel isn’t sitting well with Perry Ellis, which owns the men's wear line Original Penguin. Perry Ellis’ trademark holding company PEI Licensing Inc. on Tuesday told an Illinois federal court that new Thom Browne products emblazoned with a black and white penguin graphic, including a men’s briefcase, wallet and tie, as well as swim trunks and a women’s blouse, are infringing two-dozen trademarks covering logos for Original Penguin.“By affixing a penguin design to numerous apparel and accessory items, defendant is creating a clear association in the minds of consumers between Thom Browne and the penguin trademark,” PEI said in its complaint. “Indeed, defendant’s infringement of the penguin marks is ubiquitous throughout its clothing line.”[caption id="attachment_10987211" align="alignnone" width="486"] Examples offered by Perry Ellis of Thom Browne's new penguin products.[/caption]Original Penguin has been using its logo since the late Sixties, but it does differ from the image being used by Thom Browne. The Original Penguin logo is a frontal outline of a round penguin, while Thom Browne’s version is a profile in graphic black and white.PEI said the Thom Browne products are being sold through retailers like Barneys, Bergdorf Goodman, Harrods and online with Ssense, and that the company should have been well aware of the penguin’s association with Original Penguin.[caption id="attachment_10987215" align="alignnone" width="620"] Examples of Original Penguin apparel featuring its trademarked logo.[/caption]Had Thom Browne been somehow unaware, that would have changed by July, when PEI sent a cease-and-desist letter to the brand.“Despite PEI’s subsequent demands that defendant immediately stop selling apparel and accessories featuring the penguin marks, defendant continues to willfully infringe and dilute the penguin marks,” PEI went on.As Thom Browne has allegedly refused to stop selling its penguin products, PEI asked the court for an injunction against the brand, and to order the destruction of all of the allegedly infringing products.PEI is also seeking unspecified damages or any profits Thom Browne has realized from its penguin products.A representative of Thom Browne could not be reached for comment.For More, See:Google Facing Long, Uncertain Appeal of Record EU FineGucci Demands Quick End to Forever 21’s Call to Cancel Stripe TrademarksPhotographer's Gigi Hadid Lawsuit Shows Limits of Street Style Shots