MILAN — The Prada Group is one of the few Italian companies that has been admitted to the cooperative compliance regime with the Italian Tax Authority, in accordance with a legislation dating back to 2015. This allows to have an ongoing dialogue in full transparency with the country's Tax Authority significantly decreasing fiscal risks. "It's a very important and positive step. This is a sort of preventive management of tax issues and allows more stability and certainty on tax matters," said a fiscal source. This also means that Prada will no longer deal with the Guardia di Finanza, an Italian police force under the authority of the national minister of economy and finance, but only with the Tax Authority.

"Adhering to this regime is part of the broader tax strategy of the Prada Group, which has always been based on risk prevention and commitment to promote a business culture based on fairness and compliance with the law," stated the company on Thursday.