Puma is still fighting to halt Forever 21's sales of shoes allegedly copying the designs of Fenty by Rihanna collection, even after the chain has so far succeeded in beating back a number of infringement-related claims.

The athleticwear brand on Monday told a California federal court that it’s asking the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit to reconsider a June decision allowing Forever 21 to continue selling a suede Creeper sneaker, a slide sandal with fur and a slide sandal with a knotted satin bow that Puma claims are copies of designs created as part of the Fenty by Rihanna line.