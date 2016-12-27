December 26, 2016
• Samantha Conti and Natalie Theodosi
Versace Seeks to Move Former Employee’s Lawsuit From State to Federal Court
The complaint, seeking class-action status, was filed in a state court in California and alleges wrongful termination and failure to prevent discrimination along with seven other counts against the luxury house.
