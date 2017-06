Wal-Mart, Skechers and New Balance are fighting hard against Converse in a trademark battle over elements of the widely popular Chuck Taylor All Star sneaker.

In a joint opening brief filed Monday at the Federal Circuit, the companies argued Converse has no right to claim trade dress protection of the rubber toe cap, toe bumper and midsole stripes used in various styles of its popular Chuck Taylor sneaker, because other companies have “for many decades” sold shoes with these same elements.