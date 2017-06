This week the industry’s activewear brands were in and out of court far more than the average fashion brand in an attempt to dismantle the offerings and legal rights of their rivals and, in Nike’s case, of counterfeit and unauthorized distributors.

The biggest story of the week, however, came by way of the strongly worded class action lawsuit that Selima Optique filed against Kering, alleging that the Paris-based conglomerate is intentionally mislabeling its “Made in China” eyewear as “Made in Italy,” which not only brings shifting manufacturing norms to the table but also sheds light on the legally mandated labeling requirements that brands face.