Move over counterfeits. The latest war being waged by luxury brands involves the distribution of…authentic goods. This is not to say that the fight against counterfeits is not always in play — brand owners are also facing counterfeiters’ attempts to dodge e-commerce sites’ fake-flagging technologies by utilizing creative spellings to hawk fakes.

Meanwhile, a new lawsuit against Forever 21 adds to the looming trend of false advertising and deceptive pricing practices allegedly being utilized by the market’s biggest retailers.