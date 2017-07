While many brands, such as Forever 21, Gucci and Puma, are busy fighting over copied garments and accessories, memes may be the next big battleground. Speaking of copying, the Kardashians and Jenners have shown us how carefully merch must be monitored in order to avoid both seething press and legal ramifications. And despite the Supreme Court’s decision in Apple v. Samsung, brands are not slowing down their international patent filing efforts.

That’s My Meme!