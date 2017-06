Not all is lost for Style.com, as Condé Nast admitted defeat this week and paired with Farfetch to salvage the project after spending a reported $100 million to turn the former fashion news site into a shopping destination.

Meanwhile, Ivanka Trump is not only not settling the copying lawsuit that Italian footwear brand Aquazzura filed against it, the brand is playing hardball with its star witness. And while brands and celebrities do not seem to be taking the Federal Trade Commission’s advertising disclosure guidelines seriously, Instagram is.