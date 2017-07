Parody takes center stage this week as Louis Vuitton looks to the Supreme Court for consideration in its ongoing case against My Other Bag, a company known for its designer bag-on-a-canvas bag styles. Also on the parody front, Titleist’s parent company, Acushnet, has filed suit against a small golf apparel company for allegedly “tarnishing” the brand with its less than tasteful new offerings. Finally, Donald Trump is fighting fakes as part of a new initiative to celebrate domestically made goods and ward off foreign imports, including counterfeits.

Louis Vuitton Looks to the Supreme Court