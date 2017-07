Louis Vuitton landed a $23 million judgment over Chinese fakes; Alexander Wang was awarded $90 million in a counterfeiting case, and Gucci won a $9 million judgment against a group of counterfeit sellers. The frequency of these rulings provides insight into the state of brands’ fight against fakes, and this week proved no different. Meanwhile, the FTC is said to be ramping up for a battle of its own — against brands and influencers — although few seem to care.

The Fight Against Fakes Is Unending