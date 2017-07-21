Wal-Mart Stores Inc., Macy’s Inc. and Kroger Co. took the top spots in advertising effectiveness for June, according to the ABX Advertising Benchmark Index. The top retailers tracked by researchers at the firm ran 504 new ads in June, which compares to about 430 ads in the prior two months.

The firm gleans effectiveness of ads via a consumer panel that rates the marketing on 15 variables. A score of 100 equals average effectiveness, and the ABX Index score measures the overall effectiveness of an ad.

For June, Kroger’s “Nothing makes me happier than…” commercial was number one in the television segment. It garnered an ABX Index score of 132, which was bolstered by a reputation score of 238.

“This 30-second TV spot scored extremely high in almost every area, with a huge reputation score plus-138 percent over norm, and strong message score plus-37 percent over norm,” researchers at ABX noted in their report. “The real star of the spot is the beautiful black spokeswoman who conveys such enthusiasm, it’s hard to take your eyes off her.”

On that last note, the spot had a Gender Equality Index score of 119, which “is one of the highest we’ve seen at ABX,” the firm said.

For print, Macy’s “July 4th Sale” ad was number one with an ABX Index score of 121. The ad had a reputation score of 162 and a message score of 125. “Macy’s always does well with sale ads, and this was no exception — especially with the large coupons,” ABX noted. The coupons were for 20 or 25 percent off select items including apparel and accessories.

For radio, Wal-Mart’s “Now you can save more time by using our online ordering” campaign was number one with an ABX Index score of 124, which was fueled by a reputation score of 157 and a call to action score of 135.

Researchers at ABX said in their report that spot’s strength “was a ‘step one, step two, step three’ type of clarity of message that enabled listeners to understand how ordering online and using drive-by pick-up could be done.

Wal-Mart also took the top spot in ad effectiveness for digital with its “Welcome to your new local grocery store” campaign. The ad finished with an ABX Index score of 129. The call to action measure came in at 139 and the reputation score was 187.

In the free-standing insert category, Best Buy was number one with a summer savings ad. And for outdoor display ads and billboards, Kroger was number one.

