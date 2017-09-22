Although still not fully into their twenties, Generation Z is already a spending powerhouse responsible for $44 billion worth of expenditures each year. And, according to new research from payments platform provider Adyen, the “digitally native” Generation Z is immersed in social media, influenced by Facebook ads and are heavy users of instant messaging as well as chat bots.

The survey of consumers also revealed Generation Z relies on money from Mom and Dad, but a large percentage is already in the workforce. The survey found that 59 percent of Generation Z respondents “count on an allowance for their spending money” while 20 percent said they work full-time.

“Born between the mid-1990s and mid-2000s, the oldest Gen Zer is around 22 years old,” researchers at Adyen said in the report. “That defines this up-and-coming generation as today’s teenagers, with a firm grip on future purchasing power. But that doesn’t mean Gen Zers aren’t influencing consumer spending today. At 32 percent, Gen Z makes up the second-largest age demographic of tastemakers.”

These Gen Z “tastemakers” are plugged into social media, said Roelant Prins, chief commercial officer at Adyen who told WWD that the results of the survey “supports and backs up the trends being seen in the market today.”

Prins noted that Generation Z is a demographic cohort that was born in the “digital age” and are faithful followers of Facebook, YouTube and Instagram and are heavy users of messaging apps. “Half of Generation Z are on messaging,” he said. “It’s their primary way of communicating. But many brands are not meeting them there. Companies are still behind in this area.”

With social media, the survey found that 41 percent of Generation Z respondents have been influenced by Facebook ads and 30 percent have been influenced by YouTube videos. And 26 percent of them said they have been influenced by Instagram.