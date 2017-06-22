By  on June 22, 2017
echo look amazon

The Amazon Echo Look voice-activated camera can use artificial intelligence to help people pick outfits.

Shoppers want to buy — and they want to buy now. A new study released by the United Parcel Service, “The Pulse of the Online Shopper” reported not only are consumers searching more for products on a single platform — Amazon, namely — they’re checking out on their smartphones, too.

The study analyzed consumer shopping behaviors from pre-purchase to post-delivery. The researched spanned the first quarter this year and included the responses from more than 5,189 qualified comScore panelists who completed at least two online purchases in a three-month period. UPS worked with Astound Commerce to finalize questions, perform the analysis and dictate retailer suggestions.

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers

load comments
blog comments powered by Disqus