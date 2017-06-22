The Amazon Echo Look voice-activated camera can use artificial intelligence to help people pick outfits.
Shoppers want to buy — and they want to buy now. A new study released by the United Parcel Service, “The Pulse of the Online Shopper” reported not only are consumers searching more for products on a single platform — Amazon, namely — they’re checking out on their smartphones, too.
The study analyzed consumer shopping behaviors from pre-purchase to post-delivery. The researched spanned the first quarter this year and included the responses from more than 5,189 qualified comScore panelists who completed at least two online purchases in a three-month period. UPS worked with Astound Commerce to finalize questions, perform the analysis and dictate retailer suggestions.
Hermès is launching a Laundromat pop-up shop in NYC - dubbed Hermèsmatic - where customers can bring their old scarves to be dip-dyed by an expert.