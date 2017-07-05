Jeans are a staple for back-to-school and American Eagle Outfitters is planning to capitalize on its market-leading position in denim by spotlighting an expanded offering in its fall campaign.

Entitled The New American Jean, the campaign will feature an eclectic cast of Millennials from varied backgrounds including model-vlogger Amanda Steele, bull rider Bonner Bolton, professional basketball player Brandon Ingram, model activists Halima Aden and Iskra Lawrence, and rapper Joey Bada$$.