Bally Taps Taylor Hill for Fall 2017 Ad Campaign The campaign was shot by Brianna Capozzi. By Lorelei Marfil on July 27, 2017 Visuals of Bally's fall 2017 advertising campaign. Courtesy Photo TAPPING TAYLOR: Bally has tapped Taylor Hill to front its fall ad campaign. "The campaign inspiration was plain and simple. To visually represent the happy optimism of a youthful mind-set — the cornerstone of the 'new Bally,'" said chief executive officer Frédéric de Narp.