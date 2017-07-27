By  on July 27, 2017
Visuals of Bally's Fall 2017 advertising campaign

Visuals of Bally's fall 2017 advertising campaign.

Courtesy Photo

TAPPING TAYLOR: Bally has tapped Taylor Hill to front its fall ad campaign.

"The campaign inspiration was plain and simple. To visually represent the happy optimism of a youthful mind-set — the cornerstone of the ‘new Bally,’" said chief executive officer Frédéric de Narp.

