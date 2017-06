Consumers aren’t stalling to learn about new technology — and what it can offer. A Nielsen study, “Games 360” revealed that consumer awareness about virtual reality has nearly doubled in a year — signaling to retailers and fashion apparel brands that it's time to consider incorporating VR features into the market.

The research included a survey of more than 2,000 teens and adults in the U.S. After the original poll was submitted to consumers, raw data was weighted to ensure accuracy compared to the U.S. census data.