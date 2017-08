From social influencers to integrated content, brands and retailers are embracing robust strategies to best align with consumers, despite their fluctuating preferences.

In addition to celebrity-level influencers, brands’ content also goes beyond social platforms and now is taking on new responsibilities to capture – and maintain – consumer interest. Here, Myles Peacock, chief executive officer of Creative Drive, a content creation agency, discusses the evolution of the branding tool, how to best shape strategies, and pitfalls to avoid.