As the back-to-school shopping season begins to peak, the latest social media buzz puts Forever 21, H&M and Old Navy as the most talked-about brands. And in terms of the volume of social media chatter, mass market retailers also performed well.

But the research also revealed the growing importance of offline conversations.

According to the Engagement Labs’ TotalSocial Rankings, which measures social media and word of mouth conversations, retail brands Wal-Mart and Target “performed better in terms of volume — which measures how much conversation a particular brand is getting online and offline — compared to the teen retail brands.”

“However, teen retailers outdo the others in the category with strong offline sentiment scores, which demonstrates that while consumers may be talking about other retailers more, they are talking about teen retailers more positively,” researchers at the firm said adding that offline sentiment is “a powerful driver of business outcomes.”

Ed Keller, chief executive officer of Engagement Labs, said “while many marketers assume that the younger generation tends to spend most of their time online, we found that retailers geared toward teenage consumers perform better in offline conversations than on social media.”

Keller noted that for companies having a “holistic view” and identifying the areas that need improvement, “brands will be able to connect with consumers and remain part of their conversations, both online and offline.”

“These teen retailers have an opportunity to increase sales and improve its online performance by developing strategies and campaigns that encourage social media conversations,” he added.