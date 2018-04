Fashiondex, fashion apparel publishers and consultants, will host a sustainability summit in partnership with LIM College this May. The “Fashion and Sustainability Summit” will take aim at resolving friction points within the fashion industry. In turn, attending executives will be able to devise new approaches based off of shared best practices to maintain environmental and social responsibilities.Michael P. Londrigan, vice president for academic affairs at LIM College, described the event as an "opportunity to share ideas" and "enhance our students’ experience and provide vital information for our faculty."Speakers include: Amy Hall, director of social consciousness at Eileen Fisher; Kristin Schneider, chief marketing officer of Nest, and Jeannette Ferran Astorga, Ascena retail group vice president of corporate social responsibility, among many others."We anticipate that as the future leaders of the fashion business, our students will take this knowledge and these practical ideas on sustainability and enact them when they’re in the workforce," Londrigan added.The conference will cover an assortment of topics, which will contribute to a holistic viewpoint on the state of sustainability in the current market and tangible next steps to improve it. “Focusing on best practices and tangible solutions such as supply chain transparency, green chemistry, advances in technology and zero-waste design, this event will help fashion businesses lead the way in sustainability,” said a LIM spokesperson in a statement. “It will explore sustainability not only from an ethical perspective, but also from a business point of view, since consumers have demonstrated that they want to do business with companies that take the health of the environment seriously.”Andrea Kennedy, Fashiondex founder and an adjunct faculty member at LIM College, said the fashion industry is "lagging behind in moving to sustainability and circularity.""Many companies just don’t know where to start," Kennedy said. "This conference highlight brands and innovators who are working in the sustainable fashion realm profitably. They will share their successful strategies and lessons learned. Sustainability in mainstream fashion’s time has come."The event will be held Friday, May 4 at LIM College.