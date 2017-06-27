As Gander Mountain continues to liquidate stores and inventory following a bankruptcy earlier this year, the outdoor retailer will keep some of its units open and bolster its e-commerce efforts. As part of the repositioning, the company is also renaming itself "Gander Outdoors" and has turned to its loyal customers to help design the new logo.

In a contest that has generated more than 5,000 submissions, the retailer will announce the winning design at the end of the week. The company is also soliciting ideas for new products as well as asking consumers to suggest products and brands to carry. Gander Mountain is using social media, including Facebook, to keep consumers up to date on the progress of its turnaround.