Generation Z is a cohort that has come of age with selfies, Snapchat and YouTube. And while these youngsters — who are currently between 11 and their early 20s — are not fully in the workforce, their influence on consumer spending is significant.

Economists estimate the spending power of Gen Z at nearly $70 billion in the U.S. alone. And this will increase as the demographic reaches 40 percent of the population by 2020.