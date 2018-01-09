On the heels of men’s London Fashion Week, British fashion will bolster its presence during Pitti Uomo. The men’s wear trade show is set to feature an array of U.K. fashion apparel and accessories brands.

New York’s British Consulate team has spearheaded a trip to Pitti Uomo for U.S. buyers. In conjunction with that, the Consulate’s arm in China has developed an app — set to launch at the show — focused on connecting U.K. brands with appropriate buyers.

Below are some of the British brands exhibiting at Pitti Uomo that the British Consulate said will be delivering impressive collections, brimming with heritage and elevated technique.

Barbour: Opened in the 1800s, the brand has grown internationally — Barbour boasts a presence in more than 40 countries in addition to 11 U.K. retail shops — but the label has remained true to its heritage. A fifth-generation family-run business, its classic waxed jackets are still manufactured by hand in a U.K. factory. The company broadened from its roots in countrywear to offering a full wardrobe. Jackets, coats, trousers, shirts, socks, knitwear and accessories are all part of the line.

Belstaff: With brand ambassadors like David Beckham and Liv Tyler, it is perhaps best known for its motorcycle-inspired outerwear. Belstaff offers a particularly rich history, but has managed to differentiate itself through its dedication to delivering modern pieces.

Chrysalis England: Tailored outerwear remains the integral focus at Chrysalis England. From tweed shooting coats, top coats, rainwear, shooting vests, breeks and sports jackets to military outerwear and classic workwear, each garment is hand-cut. What’s more, the fabrics are made from natural products woven in the British Isles.

Derek Rose: With ath-leisure and comfortable, casual styling a priority to consumers, Derek Rose’s emphasis on “off-duty” wear feels especially up-to-date. Fittingly, its comfort-first sleepwear, loungewear, resortwear and leisurewear is designed and developed in London using materials like silk, cashmere and cotton.

Elizabeth Parker: Elizabeth Parker designs and creates men’s formal accessories, from cufflinks and cuffknots to pocket squares and bracelets. Based in Northamptonshire, England, the brand focuses on celebrating originality with both contemporary style and functionality. It also combines first-class materials with especially keen attention to detail.

Fred Perry: Founded in 1952 by triple Wimbledon champion, Fred Perry, this brand is known for its namesake styled shirt. The brand is beloved by British subcultures, and the brand also offers knitwear, bags, accessories like scarves and wallets, and more.

Johnstons of Elgin: Dating back to the 1700s, Johnstons has been making cashmere clothing, fabric and accessories in Scotland. Touted as the last fully vertical mill to remain in Scotland, the brand imports raw cashmere and wool fiber from what have been described as the finest herders. What’s more, Johnstons is purported to carry all stages of its production (from dyeing and spinning to weaving and finishing) in-house.

Orlebar Brown: Launched in 2007, this brand was created with the aim of elevating men’s beach and swim shorts. With its tailored approach, the brand gleans inspiration from the nostalgic notion of sophistication in travel as well as Slim Aarons’ photos of the Riviera and Palm Beach life in the Sixties. This nod toward the arts is no coincidence — Orlebar Brown was founded by photographer, Adam Brown.

