Today #Hasoff, an influencer marketing platform, has announced the launch of fully integrated functionality to empower brands to enable real-time creator engagement and the management and measurement of ongoing marketing strategies. The updates allow for brands to scale and analyze ROI for campaigns within one local dashboard.

“This launch is the next step in delivering technology that makes it easier for marketers to build scalable and measurable influencer programs,” said Joel Wright, president and co-founder of #Hashoff. “We created the self-service platform to streamline the creative process between brands and micro-influencers, providing an end-to-end solution to identify, manage, create, collaborate, amplify and accurately measure influencer campaigns. The platform brings automation to what is typically a highly manual, chaotic space. Through the platform, brands now have more direct control over the creative process with a clear, real-time picture of the impact and ROI of influencer posts.”