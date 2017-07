A new study conducted by Time Inc. property, Viant Technology reviewed consumer behavior of U.S.-based, Hispanic Millennials. In order to collate the results, Viant analyzed and compared the overarching perspective and habits of Hispanic and non-Hispanic Millennials.

The research centered predominately focused on comparisons between two million Hispanic Millennials and 13 million non-Hispanic Millennials spanning Q4 2016. The findings were collected in the report “The Marketer’s Guide to Hispanic Millennials” that sheds insight into the market and how to best appeal to a core segment of the Millennial demographic.