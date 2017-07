A just-released study from HRC Retail Advisory revealed a preference by Generation Z consumers to shop sooner and in stores this back-to-school season. The survey found that 54 percent of respondents will shop for b-t-s items "exclusively in-store this season."

"Further, retailers should be ready for increased foot traffic earlier than ever, with a quarter of Generation Z consumers already starting to shop for back-to-school, and nearly all actively seeking deals or discounts before buying online," the researchers of the firm said.