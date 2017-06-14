Instagram Gets Transparent With New Tag for Ads
A new tag for influencers and others to make it more clear for followers to distinguish between regular and paid posts will be tested and then rolled out globally.
Instagram is expected to begin testing a new tool that makes it easier for influencers to mark paid posts on their feeds.
The company said Wednesday it will soon work with a select group of influencers and publishers to test a tool that clearly marks posts with the disclaimer “Paid partnership with” and then the name of the brand partner below where a user’s handle sits. Blogger Aimee Song and BuzzFeed are among some in the initial group to begin using the tag. The tool will roll out for a test in the coming weeks before it’s launched globally in the coming months, according to an Instagram spokeswoman.
