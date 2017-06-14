The company said Wednesday it will soon work with a select group of influencers and publishers to test a tool that clearly marks posts with the disclaimer “Paid partnership with” and then the name of the brand partner below where a user’s handle sits. Blogger Aimee Song and BuzzFeed are among some in the initial group to begin using the tag. The tool will roll out for a test in the coming weeks before it’s launched globally in the coming months, according to an Instagram spokeswoman.