The Nike Golf unit of Nike Inc. said it inked a “multiyear contract” with Jason Day – for an undisclosed sum.

The Australian native is ranked number one in the world. “The agreement covers footwear, apparel, headwear and gloves,” Nike said in a statement. “Day will first wear Nike this week at the Tournament of Champions in Kapalua, Hawaii.”

Day described the deal as “a dream come true.”

“The brand is synonymous with the world’s best athletes,” Day said. “I’m honored and can’t wait to be part of the team and working closely with Nike to take my game, and the sport of golf, to even higher levels.”

In his professional career, Day garnered 10 PGA Tour titles as well as 57 top-10 finishes. “When he’s not on the course, Day enjoys spending time at home with his family in Ohio, where he and his wife Ellie have established the Brighter Days Foundation, which benefits local charities,” Nike added. Day’s professional career launched in 2006.

For his part, 29-year-old Day is at peak performance. Nike officials said that Day “closed 2015 with four wins in his final seven starts, including his first major title with a record-breaking 20-under-par performance at the PGA Championship.”

“That momentum carried over into 2016, with Day notching three wins – including coveted titles at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the WGC-Dell Match Play and The Players Championship,” the sports brand noted.

Daric Ashford, president of Nike Golf, described Day as “an incredible player who has demonstrated tremendous work ethic and amazing resilience over the course of his career. We’re excited to help him chase more championships in the coming years.”

In its most recent quarterly report, Mark Parker, Nike’s chairman, president and chief executive officer, said the company is looking to grow the activewear brand via an “hyper-focusing” appproach to the market and its products.

The ceo told investors that this involved responding to market demand “by giving the consumer more distinctive options with fewer products, what we call an effort to amplify.”