Kibo Commerce, a unified omnichannel software has released “Holiday Trends Report: 2017 Edition,” which details the driving factors that will attract consumers and motivate purchases. The research found that consumers are increasingly gravitating toward omnichannel purchases, specifically lured by picking up online purchases within a store.The report details the findings of a survey answered by 3,000 U.S. consumers between the ages 18 and 65 — an even split between men and women were represented.Buy-online-pick-up-in-store is increasingly becoming a preferred purchase completion channel. “Forty-seven percent of respondents reported they used BOPIS last year during the holidays, and when asked if they anticipate using BOPIS this holiday, 58 percent claimed they would,” the report said. “The number-one reason coming in at 66 percent was to save on shipping costs. Number two at 53 percent is to save time in-store, and number three is to receive the product when it is convenient at 39 percent.”Retailers stand to gain instrumental consumer data during the holidays, too. According to the research, 72 percent of respondents said they were likely to create an account with an online retailer during the popular shopping period. Those who continue to be wary of devising accounts were primarily concerned about sharing personal information (49 percent), being bombarded with marketing material (40 percent), and maintaining an already extensive roster of logins (32 percent). Retailers that communicate security measures and offer opt-out features for newsletters might be able to move the needle in bulking up memberships.Not all shopping will be reserved for e-commerce this season, the survey found. In fact, online components are increasingly becoming product research tools. “Over half of shoppers (54 percent) stated online inventory information is used to justify a trip to a store,” the report said.Consumer priorities are anticipated to heighten come this holiday shopping season — specifically, they’re looking for enhanced personalization. The report said, “Forty-six percent between both males and females said the top factor to improve a shopping experience was ‘while shopping online, provide promotions and offers that are relevant to me and my current gift search.’” Loyalty programs also were at the top of the list for consumers — 44 percent said that they want retailers and brands to extend more loyalty programs during the holiday season.Convenience is king — the Amazon effect is in full force for consumers. “Seventy percent of shoppers state they expect free shipping for standard delivery during the holidays. Additionally, 49 percent of shoppers expect free shipping as a member of the company’s loyalty program,” the report said. “When it comes to enticing consumers this year, a whopping 88 percent of shoppers indicated free shipping would make them more likely to shop with a retailer during the holidays.”More from WWD:Consumers Have Kicked Off Holiday Shopping: Is Your Brand Ready?Salesforce Shopping Index: Shopper Spend Up, Computer Order Share DropsCompeting With Amazon Might Not Be Impossible
@nicholaskirkwood has been rethinking the traditional retail concept. The outcome: the footwear maverick is transforming his Mount Street Boutique into a creative space that will feature store takeovers and pop-ups spotlighting collaborations with a range of other creatives. Part of the series will include an in-store installation created by Kirkwood and jewelry designer @evafehren, pictured here. Find out what other partnerships will take place in the space on WWD.com. #wwdfashion
“I remember it being the most amazing feeling on the planet,” @chrissyteigen said of the first time she wore diamonds. The jewelry was loaned, but when she returned from her trip, @johnlegend gave her a diamond necklace that she still has today. Teigen, @zendaya, @theashleygraham and more shared their stories of the first time they wore diamonds at the launch of @forevermark’s Tribute Collection last night. #wwdfashion (📷: MJ Photos)
@russwest44 will finally take the wraps off his long-awaited apparel collection. While most of the details about the line is under wraps at this point, Westbrook told WWD that it would be a small capsule of affordable unisex streetwear. Called Honor the Gift, it will be unveiled at a pop-up this weekend in Oklahoma City from 2-6 pm on November 11 and 12, and will be offered for sale on an e-commerce site beginning November 21. #wwdfashion (📷: Zach Beeker)
ComplexCon, which took place on November 4 and 5, offered a window into the lively slice of culture where streetwear, sports and music coverge. The two-day event in California boasted product drops, pop stars and generated lively discussion about the future of retail. For full coverage from the event, go to WWD.com. #complexcon #wwdfashion (Collage by @hypebreast)
The @cfda is joining forces with @thewallgroup to host two panel discussions and networking events aimed at acquainting CFDA members with celebrity stylists. Topics in the panel include developing a client’s image, the collaborative process with designers, how social media has changed the discovery process and more. The first event is happening today in New York City at the Roxy Hotel and the second is scheduled for November 13 in Los Angeles. Read more about the panel on WWD.com. #wwdfashion (📷: @jilliansollazzo)
Celestine, a new restaurant in Dumbo by Matthew Maddy and Nico Arze is all about the eastern Mediterranean during the late ’60s/early ’70s. Using a sweeping view, the two wanted to create a space that feels residential rather than commercial. The restaurants vibe, warm and simple, is meant to complement the food, pictured here, giving Celestine a handmade and approachable feel. #wwdeye (📷: George Chinsee)