Lane Bryant, the plus-size women’s wear retailer, turned a corner last year. In order to optimize and grow revenue, the chain landed on a mobile-first, mixed-media strategy. Timed during the holiday season, the initiative was realized in a multifaceted partnership with music-streaming service Pandora.

The result was a 17 percent increase in store traffic.

“It’s important for us to run efficient and effective campaigns, especially during the holiday season where consumers are constantly getting hit with retail messages,” said Eric Gohs, associate vice president of media services and CRM at Lane Bryant. “Through Pandora’s custom audience segment and optimal mobile media mix, we were able to reach through to the core Lane Bryant customer and drive incremental store traffic during the most important season of the year.”

The partnership included a three-prong approach to reach a wide, but on-target audience. Pandora cultivated a custom audience segment out of its 86 million unique listeners. In an effort to have the program resonate with listeners, the category consisted mainly of Lane Bryant’s core demographic. The strategy was deployed in a mobile-first approach to accompany consumers throughout their day. What’s more, the initiative also included display and audio activations to reach shoppers.

The partnership paid off — Lane Bryant boosted store traffic by 17 percent over its holiday period, surpassing the benchmarked 7 percent. By precisely segmenting core shoppers with an organic service on which they’re already active, Lane Bryant was able to attract and build awareness during a highly cluttered shopping time frame.

As consumers increasingly shift product research and price-comparison inquiries to mobile devices, deploying marketing strategies that build on shifting behavior and evolving expectations will benefit hugely.

