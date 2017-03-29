After launching the Levi’s MLB Collection with four baseball teams last year, Levi Strauss & Co. has added eight more clubs to this season’s line.

The company said the 12 teams include various styles for men and women and includes “the iconic denim Trucker jacket, the Western Barstow plaid shirt, a crewneck sweatshirt and a vintage-inspired Club Coat.” The collection is being positioned to leverage the brand’s “all-American aesthetic.” Price points range from $78 to $108.

Adam Zloto, Levi’s brand sports collection lead, said the company has seen “huge success with our sports apparel lines, from our NFL Collection to the initial launch of our MLB apparel and our recent NBA Collection introduction. Expanding our MLB collection gives even more fans the opportunity to represent their favorite teams in a way that suits their own style from game day to every day.”

Last year, the collection featured the New York Yankees, San Francisco Giants, LA Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox. This year, the collection includes the 2016 World Series champion Chicago Cubs; Detroit Tigers; Kansas City Royals; New York Mets; Oakland A’s; Seattle Mariners; St. Louis Cardinals, and Toronto Blue Jays.

Distribution of the collection is on Levi.com as well as the company’s own retail stores. Consumers can also find the collection on MLBShop.com as well as Lids Locker Room and Macy’s. Select MLB team retail locations will also carry the line, and certain teams will be at Nordstrom. Additionally, the collection will be available in Canada and Mexico, and later this year, in Asia.

Levi Strauss & Co. said that as a brand with deep historic roots, “Levi’s took inspiration from original fabrics and styles to design clothing to be worn during life’s most memorable moments. From your child’s first t-ball practice to big league history in the making, Levi’s style and comfort is there.”

The design team at Levi Strauss & Co. also noted that baseball team logos “represent much more than just a team, they represent the city itself – there’s an added sense of pride in baseball – and when combined with a Levi’s silhouette, it makes for a very special design.”

