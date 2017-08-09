By  on August 9, 2017
Lili Reinhart Camila Mendes Bongo

Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes in Bongo's fall 2017 campaign.

AiDi Pictures

A road trip through the California desert served as the backdrop of Bongo’s fall 2017 campaign, which tapped real-life friends and actresses Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes.

Reinhart and Mendes are on the CW show “Riverdale” and follow in a long line of famous faces that have graced the ads for the Eighties denim brand, including Ashley Benson, Nicole Richie, Lucy Hale, Vanessa Hudgens and Rachel Bilson.

